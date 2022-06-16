Check out how Jennifer Aniston wished her friend Courteney Cox on her birthday

Washington [US], June 16 (ANI): Actor Courteney Cox has turned a year older on Thursday and she has received a cute wish from none other than her 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston.

Taking to Instagram Story, Jennifer dropped a throwback picture with Courteney and wrote, "Happy birthday CC! I love you so much."



She also shared a GIF from one of the "Friends" scenes and captioned it as, "Cheers to being a grown up."



Jennifer and Courteney have been best friends for over 25 years now. The two met each other on the sets of 'Friends' in 1994. Courteney essayed the role of Monica, while Jennifer rose to fame with her character of Rachel Green.



A few days ago, Jennifer treated Friends fans to a fun throwback after sharing picture of herself wearing a dress first sported by her former co-star Courtney on the hit sitcom nearly twenty years ago, Page Six reported.

She wore the cap sleeve dress while making a cameo on longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan's Instagram recently.



Posting on her Instagram Stories, Jennifer shared two snaps of Courteney, 57, wearing the lace-trimmed look in a Season 8 episode.

"Does the dress look familiar? Still got it!" she wrote, before sharing McMillan's snap for proof.

"Cuties," Courteney commented on the hair pro's photo, giving the outfit her stamp of approval.

Jennifer is also a godmother to Courteney's daughter Coco. (ANI)

