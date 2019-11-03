Kim Kardashian with Kanye West and Kids
Kim Kardashian with Kanye West and Kids

Check out Kim Kardashian and family's Halloween Avatar

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Kim Kardashian proves to be the ultimate queen of Halloween. Two days after celebrating the spectacular holiday, the reality star unveiled yet another extravagant family costume. This time, Kim, hubby Kanye West and their four kids dressed up as bugs and fittingly declared themselves the 'West Worms.'
Ahead of Halloween, Kim told E! News exclusively that Kanye was "in charge" of designing some of their costumes. "I saw him meeting with some animatronics people," the A-lister teased at the time, "glow in the dark things and stuff that moves. As long as it looks good, I'm excited to see what he's planning."

While North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West looked utterly adorable in their multicoloured worm looks, mom-Kim and especially dad-Kanye went for a more realistic vibe.
The West family also dressed up as the Flintstones for another Halloween-themed photoshoot.
As per usual, the Kardashians family went above and beyond for this Halloween. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:47 IST

Pictures of baby Deepika will leave you in awe

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Remembering her childhood, Deepika Padukone, posted two throwback pictures on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:41 IST

'Joker' hits yet another milestone; crosses USD 900 million...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): After standing on top at the box office late last month, Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker' continued its winning streak by crossing USD 900 million in worldwide ticket sales on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:49 IST

I've changed a lot, be easy on me: Demi Lovato on overcoming overdose

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): After remaining tight-lipped for over a year, Demi Lovato finally broke her silence about the drug overdose she suffered in July 2018.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:13 IST

Shabana Azmi remembers a compassionate human in late Prithviraj...

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): While it has been over half a century that the iconic film 'Mughal-e-Azam' hit Indian screens, it won't be wrong to say that memories of late actor Prithviraj Kapoor as Akbar are still fresh! Remembering the late star on his 113th birth anniversary, Shabana Azmi shar

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:04 IST

Emilia Clarke starrer 'Last Christmas' arriving a week early!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Watching the 'Mother of Dragons' Emilia Clarke in a romantic comedy would be nothing less than a visual treat and now fans can catch her upcoming outing 'Last Christmas' in less than a week as the film is arriving early on November 8.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:01 IST

Chrissy Teigen shares John Legend's drunken video singing 'All of Me'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen has shared a video of husband John Legend singing 'All of Me' on her social media handle.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:48 IST

Bhumi Pednekar gets vocal about climate change, starts 'Climate...

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who recently started her pan-India campaign 'Climate Warrior,' joined hands with thousands of Mumbaikars to raise her voice for climate conservation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:27 IST

Ariana Grande transformed her house into spooky hotel for Halloween party

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Keeping up with the Halloween spirit, singer Ariana Grande transformed her house into a haunted hotel for a spooky party.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:05 IST

Prince Harry flattered by sweet compliment from Japanese school kid

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Prince Harry who was on a solo visit to Japan, received a beautiful compliment from a school kid which is sure to make your day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 11:25 IST

This 1989 character holds 'special place' in Madhuri's heart

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene on Sunday expressed excitement as her film 'Parinda', in which she played a 'strong female lead', clocked 30 years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:56 IST

Cody Simpson spends quality time with Miley Cyrus and her family

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Singer Cody Simpson is trying to blend well with the family members of pop-icon Miley Cyrus after he was spotted spending time with her mother Tish and younger sister Noah.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:22 IST

Leonardo DiCaprio hails Greta Thunberg, calls her 'leader of our time'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Actor Leonardo Di Caprio praised teen climate activist Greta Thunberg after the two met in California this week.

Read More
iocl