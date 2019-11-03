Check out Kim Kardashian and family's Halloween Avatar

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Kim Kardashian proves to be the ultimate queen of Halloween. Two days after celebrating the spectacular holiday, the reality star unveiled yet another extravagant family costume. This time, Kim, hubby Kanye West and their four kids dressed up as bugs and fittingly declared themselves the 'West Worms.'

Ahead of Halloween, Kim told E! News exclusively that Kanye was "in charge" of designing some of their costumes. "I saw him meeting with some animatronics people," the A-lister teased at the time, "glow in the dark things and stuff that moves. As long as it looks good, I'm excited to see what he's planning."



While North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West looked utterly adorable in their multicoloured worm looks, mom-Kim and especially dad-Kanye went for a more realistic vibe.

The West family also dressed up as the Flintstones for another Halloween-themed photoshoot.

As per usual, the Kardashians family went above and beyond for this Halloween.