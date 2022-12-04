Check out this adorable picture of Simu Liu and girlfriend in colourful holiday sweaters!

Los Angeles [US], December 4 (ANI): The 'Shang-Chi' star is glowing with Christmas spirit!

Taking to Instagram, actor Simu Liu shared an adorable snap with his girlfriend Allison Hsu. The two were dressed in brightly coloured holiday-themed sweaters.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Clrt8Iyvq7f/

"pictured: two asians in front of santa's crotch", the caption of the post read.

While Simu was sporting a multi-coloured Christmas-themed sweater with prints of Martini glasses and Yin-Yangs, Hsu was clad in a green-coloured winter-themed sweater.

The post drew a number of comments from fans and colleagues showering love on the couple.

"Cuuuuuute" wrote 'X Men: Apocalypse' actor Olivia Munn.

"So cute -- you two," wrote TV personality Janette Ewen.





Some fans wondered whether it was a confirmation of the relationship on Simu's part.



Girlfriend Hsu had already made the relationship 'Instagram official' on her part back in November.

https://www.instagram.com/allison/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=5b25923c-4173-4217-a81e-21cc5d5c30e4



She had posted a picture of herself with the 33-year-old actor at a Blackpink concert with his hand around her in a sweet embrace.



According to a report by People Magazine, Simu was previously linked to 'Bad Night' actor Jade Bender. However, the 'Kim's convenience' actor revealed his status as "single" at a tech conference later.



Meanwhile, Simu was last seen in a guest appearance in comedian Ronny Chieng's TV special "Ronny Chieng Takes Chinatown". (ANI)

