Check out Vin Diesel's look from 'Fast X'

Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): And the wait is finally over! Vin Diesel shared his first look from 'Fast X'.

Taking to Instagram, Vin dropped a picture in which he is seen bowing his head in what appears to be an intense prayer.

"The end of the road begins," read the poster.

Vin also disclosed that the film's trailer will be out on February 10.

"We're almost there...We can't wait to share a taste of what's coming...The Fast X trailer debuts worldwide on February 10th, 8a.m pacific," he informed.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CoFqTQop_kN/

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the Universal film also stars Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren and Cardi B.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will not return as Hobbs, who he portrayed in four films from 2011 to 2019.

"I've wished them well," Johnson, who previously had a feud with Diesel, told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2021. "I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

'Fast X' is set to premiere in theatres on May 19. (ANI)

