Check out who all are the latest addition to 'Percy Jackson' star cast

Washington [US], January 29 (ANI): Let's break it to you guys! Actor Lance Reddick and Toby Stephens have joined the cast of the Disney Plus series 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' as two significant gods.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Zeus will be played by Reddick in a guest role, and Poseidon by Stephens. Along with Walker Scobell as Percy, Aryan Simhadri as Grover, and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth, the two will star in the series.

Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp are other cast members. They are also joined by Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Timothy Omundsen, and Jay Duplass.



As per a report by Variety, Poseidon is the god of the sea and Percy's father. Per his official character description, "Although seemingly absent in Percy's life, many of Poseidon's qualities live in Percy; stubbornness, impulsiveness and loyalty. Though he has stayed away throughout Percy's life, his deep feelings for his son (and Percy's mother, Sally) are evident.

Zeus is described as "The all-powerful god of the sky and leader of Mount Olympus, Zeus is tempestuous and mistrustful. He's promised to wage a war if his stolen thunderbolt is not returned."

Reddick is most known for playing the lead in the critically acclaimed HBO television series "The Wire" and for playing Charon in the "John Wick" film series. His most recent credits include a seven-season stint on the Amazon police drama "Bosch" and the Netflix "Resident Evil" series. "One Night in Miami," "Angel Has Fallen," and "Godzilla vs. Kong" are a few of his other film credits. Additionally, he provided the voices for several well-known video games, including "Destiny 2" and "Horizon Zero Dawn."

Stephens recently appeared in episodes of "Alex Rider" on Amazon, "Lost in Space" on Netflix, and the historical drama "Black Sails" on Starz. Additionally, he has appeared in movies such as "Hunter Killer," "13 Hours," and the James Bond movie "Die Another Day." He later provided the voice of James Bond in a number of BBC Radio adaptations of Ian Fleming's books, including "Dr. No," "Goldfinger," and "Diamonds Are Forever."

Based on the Rick Riordan book series of the same name, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" follows the titular 12-year-old demi-god as he is "just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt," the logline states. "With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus." (ANI)

