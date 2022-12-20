Check out why actor Harvey Guillen didn't think he would make it in Hollywood

Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): Hollywood actor Harvey Guillen grew up thinking that his ethnicity (Latino), being queer and plus-sized were "three strikes" against his career in Hollywood.

The actor recently spoke to Page Six at the Lincoln Center premiere of "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" on Tuesday and said, "I was told, 'That's not good, that's not welcome, Hollywood doesn't like that.'"

He further told Page Six, "And for a little bit you start believing it and then no, this is who I am. I'm great in the body I'm in and (great with) my sexuality and my culture and I'm proud of it."

"You can take it or leave it but I'm not going anywhere," he added.



According to Page Six, in the next "Puss in Boots" animated film, Guillen, who portrays Guillermo de la Cruz in the comedy series "What We Do in the Shadows," will be heard as Perro, the endearingly adorable canine companion.

He revealed that Salma Hayek, who is the voice behind Kitty Softpaws, was the first person he met hours before the premiere.

"She gave me the biggest hug ... I was so excited to meet her," he gushed. "She came over and hugged me and we started talking in Spanish. Such a warm heart and so open, great energy," he said while speaking about Salma Hayek.

"I grew up watching Salma, such an icon," he told Page Six.

"For a Latino kid, you want to see yourself represented on screen and not seeing it that often." (ANI)

