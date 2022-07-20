Chelsea Handler calls it quits with boyfriend Jo Koy after dating for a year

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): Hollywood actor Chelsea Handler has announced her break-up with partner and comedian Jo Koy after dating for a year.

Handler, famously known for her late-night talk show, 'Chelsea Lately' penned down a long emotional post on Instagram, calling it quits with Koy on their one-year anniversary. She also shared a video with ex-boyfriend Koy along with the note saying that they have decided to "take a break" from their relationship.



"It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," wrote Handler.

In addition, the pair addressed their fans and expressed that many were "invested" in their love and that it "meant" a lot for the ex-couple.

"I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us," admitted the actor.

However, the 51-year-old star urged fans to "continue to root" for both her and Koy, confessing that she is still loved by "this man" and vice-versa.

"This is not an ending. It's another beginning, and it's a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. So, please continue to root for both of us, because you never know what life will bring..." wrote Handler.

According to People magazine, Handler and Koy met each other through a common friend, almost 20 years ago, post which Koy made frequent appearances on Handler's talk show which aired from 2007 to 2014.

Recently, Handler also served as a guest host for the show, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' which sparked speculations of the actor's return to 'Chelsea Lately'.

Handler and Koy sparked dating rumours in September, the previous year after the duo were spotted hanging out at a Dodgers game in Los Angeles. She even uploaded an Instagram post, sharing that she was in love. However, at that point, Handler had concealed Koy's identity. (ANI)