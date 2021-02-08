Chelsea Handler reveals about unusual dinner party at Jeffrey Epstein's home

Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): American comedienne Chelsea Handler has recently disclosed about her experience of attending an unusual star-studded dinner party at Jeffrey Epstein's home.

According to Page Six, during her appearance at the 'Literally! With Rob Lowe' podcast, Handler detailed about freaking out while attending an unusual evening dinner with Epstein- the financier, who reportedly died by suicide in jail while being held without bail pending trial on child sex-trafficking charges.

"I didn't know who Jeffrey Epstein was. It was like twenty -- I don't know what year it was but it was a long time ago. I went with Katie Couric. Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn were there. Charlie Rose was there," the 45-year-old actor told.

She continued that she didn't attend the dinner party for long, but when she got there she was surprised by seeing the royal British throne successor Prince Andrew with Jeffrey Epstein.



"Yeah, we had dinner and it was so awkward and so weird. I was like what are we doing here? And then I asked Woody Allen how he and Soon Yi met and that was when I left."

"I was really curious. I had forgotten for a moment and so I asked them what I would ask any other couple. But as it came out of my mouth I knew that it was too late and I was like, 'Oh.'" Handler said with a chuckle, as per Page Six.

Soon-Yi Previn is the adopted daughter of actress Mia Farrow and musician Andre Previn, and the spouse of filmmaker Woody Allen. Soon-Yi Previn made headlines for being in a relationship Allen, who was her mother's boyfriend for over 10 years. Previn's relationship with Allen became public news in 1992.

Handler also added that the dinner party was the solitary time she ever saw Epstein.

"It was a very confusing star-studded moment. I've never been on the private island and I've never been on his plane. I've met him one time and that was the time." (ANI)

