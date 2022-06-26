Cheryl Burke opens up about her abortion

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): American dancer and television host Cheryl Burke opened up about her abortion at the age of 18.

Taking to Instagram, Burke expressed her disappointment in the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade which eliminated the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and ruled that states may regulate the practice of it, reported E! News.

In the 3-minute 22-second video clip, the 'Dancing With the Stars' contestant said that she felt 'saddened' by the Supreme Court's decision, adding that she 'got an abortion' when she was going through a really tough phase in life.



"I got an abortion while I was going through a really huge transition in my life," revealed Burke, reported E! News.

Further, in the clip, the dancer admitted that although she engaged in safe sex using birth control, somethings things go out of hand. She recalled visiting the US reproductive health care facility, 'Planned Parenthood' and getting an abortion when she was 'two weeks pregnant'. Recollecting the experience, she said that the process was quite 'traumatic'.

"I was two weeks pregnant when I got an abortion. I remember rolling up with picketers holding anti-abortion signs and that alone was traumatic. And on top of it all, the whole process is traumatic," said Burke, as reported by E! News.

She added that the abortion was her choice and she was 'happy' to make that decision.

"I'm happy that I made that decision. There is no shame behind it" the dancer concluded.

Calling the Supreme Court's decision of Roe v. Wade 'absurd', Burke expressed her opinion that everyone should continue 'fighting' for women's rights, reported E! News.

"This is absolutely absurd. I believe that we need to continue to fight. We shouldn't stop fighting for our rights as women," said Burke.

Apart from Cheryl Burke, many celebrities like singers Taylor Swift and Keke Palmer have also opposed the US Supreme Court's decision on abortion rights as well. (ANI)