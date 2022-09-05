'Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers' wins Emmy for outstanding television movie

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): "Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers" won outstanding television movie at the creative arts Emmy's this Sunday.



According to Variety, this year's Emmys saw an unexpected victory for the movie, making history as the first animated picture to take home the award in what is usually a murky category. This year, candidates included a range of TV show reunions branded as one-off "movies," including "Ray Donovan: The Movie," "Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon," and "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas." The Survivor," an HBO production that had its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, was also up for the award in this category.

The movie is jam-packed with Easter eggs in classic Disney fashion. The opportunity to cram as many as they could in was eagerly anticipated by screenwriters Doug Mand and Dan Gregor. Mand argues at Fan Con that it was the perfect time for Dale to be clinging to his celebrity and trying to stay current. According to him, Fan Con felt like the ideal setting for showcasing his reality as well as the realities of actors on par with him as well as those above and below. Fan Con turned into a wonderful playground for us to let our imaginations go wild and hide various kinds of Easter eggs, he continues.

The animated series "Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers," starring Andy Samberg and John Mulaney as the iconic chipmunks, debuted on Disney+ on May 16, 2022. The live-action/animation hybrid movie, directed by Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island, centres on Chip and Dale as middle-aged chipmunk performers. Dale attends fan events while Chip works as an insurance salesperson. Chip and Dale, two LA-based washed-up has-beens, now have to rally the squad to search for a lost pal. (ANI)

