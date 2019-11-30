Chissy Teigen teases John Legend by wearing 'Sexiest Man Alive' onesie on Thanksgiving

Washington D.C. Nov 30 (ANI): Ever since American singer John Legend received the title of Sexiest Man Alive, his wife and model Chrissy Teigen has been trolling him on it. She couldn't pass the perfect opportunity to do so after the family enjoyed their Thanksgiving feast on Friday (local time).

The 33-year-old TV personality Teigen, along with friends, actor Bronwyn Reed and Chef Paul Barbosa, wore matching onesies (baby dress) and they featured Legend's Sexiest Man Alive cover, reported People Magazine.

On Friday, the mother of two showed off the trio's hilarious outfits and wrote in an Instagram post on Friday "Great pic guys we all look great!!!"



However, this is not the first time Teigen has poked fun at her husband's title as Sexiest Man Alive, She has been teasing Legend about it on Twitter since the news broke, and even updated her bio on the social media platform to read, "currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive."

Last week, during a visit to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Teigen appeared completely unimpressed as Legend swayed his hips in a sexy elf costume.

But family Thanksgiving celebration included a lot more than Sexiest Man Alive jokes, and the model shared glimpses into their holiday with Instagram videos and photos.

Teigen's niece and her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Luna, helped her prepare some of the Thanksgiving staples like green bean casserole, cranberry and of course, turkey for their feast.(ANI)

