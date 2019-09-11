Chiwetel Ejiofor joins Mark Wahlberg's 'Infinite'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor will star alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming action-thriller 'Infinite'.

The film is being directed by Antoine Fuqua, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and John Zaozirny are producing the upcoming movie.

The project's casting is underway as it is scheduled to go on floors in late September in London.

'Infinite', with a script by Ian Shorr and John Lee Hancock, is an adaptation of the 2009 novel 'The Reincarnationist Papers', which tells the story of a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and are known as "the Infinite."

To defeat an evil mastermind, the group must rely on a man who suffers from schizophrenia and who will have to learn that all his vivid dreams are actually memories from past lives in order to defeat the villain.

Wahlberg replaced Chris Evans a few months ago after he quit the project due to scheduling issues. Wahlberg is playing the role of the man with schizophrenia. Dylan O'Brien and Sophie Cookson have also been cast for the upcoming thriller.

Whereas, Ejiofor will play a member of the Infinite who has found a way to stop the reincarnation process and plans to use it on his own kind.

Ejiofor last lent his voice for the evil Scar in Disney and Jon Favreau's remake of 'The Lion King'. He will next be seen in Disney's 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' and recently wrapped 'The Old Guard', another action-thriller with immortality as its plotline.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on August 7, 2020. (ANI)

