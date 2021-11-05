Chord Overstreet joins cast of Lindsay Lohan starrer Netflix rom-com

Washington [US], November 5 (ANI): Actor Chord Overstreet has been roped in to star alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix's upcoming holiday romantic comedy.

As per Variety, the untitled movie will also feature George Young, Jack Wagner, and Olivia Perez. The release date of the film will also be announced later.

Lohan will be portraying the role of a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia. During her recovery, around Christmastime, she finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter.



As per Variety, Overstreet will portray the male lead who is the love interest of Lohan's character in the film.

Janeen Damian will be donning the director's hat for the film. She will also co-write the screenplay with Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver and Michael Damian.

MPCA's Brad Krevoy will be producing the film with Riviera Films' Michael Damian. Executive producers include Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe and David Wulf. (ANI)

