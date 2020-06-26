Chris Evans dishes on video of Paul Rudd dancing to 'Grease' tune

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): In a conversation with actor Paul Rudd recently, 'Captain America' Chris Evans dished out on some fond memories from MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) films since 2011.

According to Fox News, the 39-year-old actor recently interacted with his 'Avengers: Endgame' co-star Rudd over video chat for Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series, where the two reminisced about their time working together.

The 'Ant-Man' star brought up a memory from the set filming 'Captain America: Civil War,' Rudd's first movie with a handful of his Marvel co-stars.

Evans said, "I don't know if you remember this. It was literally the day I met you, [Anthony] Mackie and I and Scarlett [Johansson] got in our head that we were going to shoot ... a little video just for the Marvel gang, like a little culmination, like a yearbook video, set to that song from 'Grease.'"

Chris revealed the song 'We Go Together' from the classic musical.

He explained, "We were just going to go around take little clips of videos of people dancing and cut it altogether."

The 'Knives Out' star said Rudd was "a great sport."

Evans revealed, "You willingly danced with little explanation from me, and then I never completed the video. I just abandoned it. But I got that footage of our first day of meeting of you dancing."

During the video conversation, Evans even scrolled through his phone to find the video clip but said he wouldn't share it with the world.

He said, "I found it. It's unbelievable. I can't show it -- it's way too embarrassing."

Evans and Rudd also talked about Marvel's 'Avengers' franchise during their chat, as Evans asked Rudd if a third 'Ant-Man' film was in the works.

To which, the 'Fantastic Four' star replied saying, "I'm not going to be able to say anything, Chris. You know the world." (ANI)

