Chris Evans in talks to play Gene Kelly in new film

Washington [US], January 5 (ANI): Actor Chris Evans is in talks to play the role of late legendary actor Gene Kelly in an upcoming yet-be-titled film, which is based on an original idea conceived by Evans.



According to Deadline, the film is about a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952 and begins to create an imagined friendship with the legendary movie star Gene Kelly while working on his next film.

In addition to starring in the film, Evans will also produce the project alongside Mark Kassen. Rian Johnson's and Ram Bergman's T-Street Productions is set to produce alongside three-time Academy Award nominee John Logan, who also will write the script of the upcoming project.

The movie will mark the second collaboration of Johnson, Bergman and MCU star Evans, who all worked together on the 2019 blockbuster hit 'Knives Out'. (ANI)

