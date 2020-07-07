Chris Evans, Lily James spotted together in London

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Hollywood stars Chris Evans and Lily James were spotted enjoying each other's company together in London on Saturday (local time).

According to photos published by The Daily Mail and subsequent People Magazine's report, the two visited Mark's Club in Mayfair and shared a taxi together.

The 31-year-old English star was seen wearing a red dress with brown heels under a navy trench coat for the evening while Evans wore an all-black suit with grey boots.

While the 'Wrath Of The Titans' star lives in North London, Evans had been isolating stateside before heading to London, where several film and television projects have resumed production.

Representatives for both actors could not immediately be reached for comment.

James was last linked to 'The Crown' actor Matt Smith, who she reportedly split from in December. They first started dating in 2014.

The 'Fantastic Four' actor was last linked to actress Jenny Slate, who he met during the making of 2017 film 'Gifted'.

"I'm a pretty romantic guy," Evans had told People magazine at the premiere of his directorial debut, 'Before We Go.'

"I don't necessarily limit the notion of romance to people, though. I think I have a romantic relationship to art, to music, to nature," added Evans. (ANI)

