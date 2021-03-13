Chris Harrison not returning as host on 'The Bachelorette'

Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): Amid his ongoing racial controversy, Chris Harrison will not return as a host on the American reality show 'The Bachelorette'.

According to Variety, Chris will be replaced by the former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon released an official statement confirming the news. "Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of 'The Bachelorette'. We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing," the statement read.

"In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season," the statement continues.

"As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within 'The Bachelor' franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world," the statement concluded.

Variety reported that the production of the next season is set to roll out sometime next week in New Mexico.

Adams, the franchise's most recent Bachelorette, and Bristowe, who led the 2015 season, have been tapped to fill in the hosting duties left vacant by Harrison.



However, neither Adams nor Bristowe have been named as 'host' or 'co-host', which indicated that the doors might be open for Harrison's return in the future.

Harrison has been in a raising scandal for sustaining bigotry through his critique protecting disputable 'Bachelor' competitor Rachael Kirkconnell, who experienced harsh criticism when old photographs of her re-surfaced on social media, showing her in participation at an Old South ranch themed club party.

She also liked pictures on social media containing the confederate banner and was blamed on TikTok for tormenting a schoolmate for dating a Black man.

As per Variety, Kirkconnell -- who remains a frontrunner on the current season of "The Bachelor" -- has since apologised, stating, "I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist."

The discussion hit an edge of boiling point, when Harrison plunked down for a meeting on 'Extra' with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, trying really hard to take a stand in opposition to the 'woke police' and proposing that Kirkconnell's photographs were not hostile when they were taken in 2018.

In the midst of the establishment's aftermath, Lindsay had temporarily deactivated her social media accounts because of extreme internet harassment. In their lone public assertion in the midst of the continuous debate, the executive producers of the Mike Fleiss-created series released an official statement to condemn the hate and support their former star, who was the first Black Bachelorette in 2017.

Variety quoted that the 2020 Bachelorette and 2021 Bachelor seasons likewise appeared to be generally assorted projects, with 25 ladies from the current Bachelor season identifying as BIPOC. In the background, more makers of colour were employed and a variety of team was acquired as an asset for both the talent and crew.

With the production effectively in progress, the franchise gives no indications of easing back down. The impending 'Bachelorette' season will follow the outline spread out by the bubble seasons of the 2020 'Bachelorette' and 2021 Bachelor cycles, which each shot securely and with no COVID occurrences in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. A lead for the same is still under the wraps.

Variety reported that 'The Bachelor' will wrap on ABC Monday with a two-hour finale to conclude James' season, followed by a one-hour 'After the Final Rose'. (ANI)

