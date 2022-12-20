Chris Harrison to open up about his 'Bachelors' exit in new podcast

Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): Chris Harrison, the embattled former 'Bachelor' host, revealed he is starting a new podcast to discuss his contentious exit from the ABC reality series in 2021.

According to Page Six, Chris Harrison said "I'm a little nervous. I have not spoken publicly for two years about this," in a trailer for the show titled 'The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever... With Chris Harrison'.

"I think about this and what I want to say and how important it is that I speak to everyone for the first time."

The podcast will be "really heavy," according to Harrison, who has hosted the dating show and its offshoots since it debuted in 2002, as per Page Six.

"We'll see how it goes. I think it will be cathartic. I'm looking forward to getting this off my shoulders and repairing this, moving forward, and letting everybody hear from me," he added, as quoted by Page Six.



Page Six had quoted an iHeartRadio press release, the podcast, which debuts on January 9, will also include Harrison's candid opinions on "all things relationships," including "dating, marriage, love, loss and more."

"For the first time ever, Chris will discuss everything, and there's no telling what he will have to say," as per the release.

After defending Season 25 participant Rachael Kirkconnell for attending an Antebellum-themed party in college, Harrison left the ABC series in June 2021.

When Chris stepped down, ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon released an official statement confirming the news. "Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of 'The Bachelorette'. We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing," the statement read.

"As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within 'The Bachelor' franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world," the statement concluded. (ANI)

