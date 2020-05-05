Chris Hemsworth calls 'Thor: Love and Thunder' script 'pretty insane'

Washington D.C. [USA], May 5 (ANI): Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is keeping the spirits high for fans of Marvel's 'Thor,' by teasing that the franchise's upcoming instalment is likely to give them more than they bargained for.

According to Fox News, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' slated for release on February 11, 2022, is expected to push the limits for the franchise and usher in a new era for the Marvel hero -- and Hemsworth, who has portrayed the god of thunder since 2011, said that the film's premiere is worth the delay.

Recently, Hemsworth told the Philadelphia Inquirer, "It's one of the best scripts I've read in years. It's Taika at his most extreme and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it's going to be pretty insane."

American actor Tessa Thompson will continue her role from 'Ragnarok' as Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman is also set to make her return to the franchise as Jane Foster. 'The Dark Knight' star Christian Bale is also said to be joining the cast in a villainous role.

For the 'Extraction' star, landing the role of Thor was a life-changing moment for the actor. In a June 2019 interview with Variety, Hemsworth revealed that he was nearly broke when he got the gig and aside from that, he almost didn't get the job because he was auditioning for other roles: the 2009 hit 'G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra' and the role Gambit in the Wolverine 'X-Men' films.

The 'Star Trek' actor also shared that he had almost put too much pressure on himself, and if "I hadn't taken it upon myself to take care of my family, I might have been more relaxed."

Hemsworth revealed that at that time he was upset because "I was running out of money." And said that if he played either of those characters, he wouldn't have been able to play Thor. (ANI)

