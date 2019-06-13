Chris Hemsworth cleaned breast pumps for a living!

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Actor Chris Hemsworth aka 'Thor' has made a startling revelation about what he did before entering the movie business.

"My first job was cleaning out breast pumps," E! News quoted Hemsworth as saying on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 35-year old made an appearance on the show with his 'Men in Black: International' co-star, Kumail Nanjiani.

The host played a game of 'True Confessions' with his guests, where one had to pick an envelope and read the text written on it while the other two had to guess whether it was true or false.

On being interrogated by Fallon and Nanjiani, Hemsworth added, "I was 14 at the time."

"It was repairing them as well, occasionally. Any pump, you know, there's a motor with a belt, like a rubber belt for the suction," he continued.

"Breast pump machines were rented; they would come back covered in dry milk. I'd clean the dry milk," he added.

Although Nanjiani initially believed that the actor's statement was true, he later supported Fallon, who called the statement a lie.

The two had to face disappointment as Hemsworth revealed that he really did clean up the dried mill as part of his job.

Nanjiani ended by joking, "Do the women who used these breast pumps now know that Chris Hemsworth once cleaned out their breast pumps? Can you buy them on eBay?"

'Men in Black: International' is set to release on June 14. (ANI)

