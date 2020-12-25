Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky celebrate 10 year anniversary with romantic throwback photos

Washington [US], December 25 (ANI): To commemorate a decade of their marriage, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth on Thursday (local time) shared a throwback photo with wife Elsa Pataky.

The 37-year-old actor Hemsworth shared a sweet tribute to his wife for their 10-year anniversary on Instagram.

Sharing several throwback photos of the couple from throughout their relationship, Hemsworth wrote, "10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more! "





In one snapshot, the 'Thor' star and Pataky share a kiss, and in another, the Spanish model smiles at the camera as all three of their children hang on her. Hemsworth also shared a few photos of the couple on various trips.

The 44-year-old actor Pataky also marked the milestone in their relationship, sharing a photo of herself standing among dozens of photos and holding her arms open.

She wrote in the caption," Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing! Here's to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever @chrishemsworth."



As reported by People Magazine, Hemsworth and Pataky tied the knot in December 2010, and share three kids together: 8-year-old daughter India and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan. (ANI)

