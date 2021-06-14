Chris Hemsworth hilariously trolls Chris Evans on his birthday

Washington [US], June 13 (ANI): In honour of his 'Avengers' costar's 40th birthday on Sunday, Chris Hemsworth hilariously trolled Chris Evans by sharing a heartfelt message alongside a photo of another Hollywood Chris.

Hemsworth took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you'll always be number 1 in my book @chrisevans," alongside a photograph of Chris Pratt instead of Evans.

The photo shared by Hemsworth appears to be a behind-the-scenes shot from the forthcoming 'Thor: Love And Thunder' film, in which both Hemsworth and Pratt, are set to reprise their Marvel roles.



In the comments section, a group of fans similarly played into the joke, with many making witty remarks of their own. "Chris Evans looks different," one fan wrote as another replied, "Man. Chris has changed over the years."



Others fans continued to playfully joke around, throwing another Hollywood Chris into the mix, Chris Pine. "Come on.... That's obviously Chris Pine," one fan said as another added, "thats not chris evans its chris pine."

Late last year, Pratt was even confused for one of the other Hollywood Chrises by his own father-in-law.

While appearing in a virtual Instagram telethon for Greater Good, which was hosted by the 'Parks and Recreation' star, Arnold Schwarzenegger hilariously confused Pratt with Evans.

As Schwarzenegger, popped into the chat, he referred to Pratt as his Marvel costar before quickly correcting himself. "Hello Chris Evans," he said at the time. "Not Chris Evans, sorry. I've screwed up this whole thing right from the beginning. Chris Pratt."

As per People magazine, Pratt laughed at the entire ordeal, as Schwarzenegger apologized. "Sorry about that. I should know your name, that's for sure - you're my favorite son-in-law," Schwarzenegger said before Pratt quipped, "I'm your only son-in-law! I better be your favorite." (ANI)

