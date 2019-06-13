Tom Holland and Chris Hemsworth
Tom Holland and Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth reveals he helped Tom Holland land role of this epic character

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:09 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Actors Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland are thick as thieves and Hemsworth's recent revelation is proof.
Holland landed the role of Spider-Man in 2015, and it seems that his close friend had something to do with it.
Hemsworth opened up about helping Holland when it came to landing the role of the iconic Marvel hero Spider-Man, reported People.
The 35-year-old actor recently revealed that he made a 'phone call' in order to help his buddy become the next Peter Parker.
"I mean, look, we worked on In the Heart of the Sea together, obviously, then through Avengers and as they were casting him for Spider-Man, I did what I could do and made a call," Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of 'Men in Black: International', as cited by People.
Hemsworth continued, "I said he's one of the most talented people I've worked with and has such a big heart and appreciation."
Talking about his bond with the 23-year-old star, Hemsworth added, "I don't know, we have a great friendship, it's a good mutual respect."
Holland acted opposite Hemsworth in his first Marvel film, 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War'.
Holland returned as the iconic character for his own standalone film 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2017, as well as 'Avengers: Infinity War' and the recently released 'Avengers: Endgame'.
Holland opened up about landing the role in Netflix's 'The Chef Show' with director Jon Favreau.
While sitting for dinner, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige asked Holland how long it was from the moment he was cast to getting in front of the camera.
"It was like four days or something like that. I did the first screen test with Robert Downey Jr. and the second screen test with Chris Evans and then waited about a month, and then found out and flew straight out," Holland said.
He will be next seen in 'Spider-Man: Far from Home' opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Jake Gyllenhaal, which is set to release on July 2. (ANI)

