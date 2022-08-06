Chris Hemsworth says CWG gold medallist Mirabai Chanu is worthy of Thor's hammer

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, who is popular for portraying the Norse god of thunder, Thor, has showered praise on Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, stating that "she is worthy" of his MCU character's hammer.

The praise comes after Chanu recently clinched India's first gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. She won a gold medal with a combined lift of 201kg in the Women's 49kg final.

Following her win, Chanu shared a celebratory tweet which was quoted by a social media user, who also tagged Hemsworth saying, "Time for Thor to give up his hammer Chris Hemsworth."

The actor took note of the tweet and promptly responded by writing, "She is worthy. Congrats, Saikhom, you legend."

Chanu expressed gratitude by sharing, "Thank u so much @chrishemsworth Always love to watch you."



In Marvel comics and its accompanying cinematic universe, Thor's hammer Mjolnir is a magical weapon which can only be lifted by those who are worthy of it.



Hemsworth's tweet went viral on the micro-blogging platform as fans and followers of the actor appreciated him for acknowledging Chanu's remarkable performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

"Now that's a 'Marvelous' gesture from an actor of the Marvel Studios of tinsel town to an Indian sportsperson," wrote a user.



Talking about her gold-winning play, in her first attempt at the Snatch category, Chanu made a great start and successfully lifted 84kg. Chanu successfully lifted the required 88kg in her second.

She performed her personal best at the level of representing India. In the final attempt of the Snatch category, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist failed to lift 90kg with exhibiting stunning power.

In the Clean and Jerk lift category, Chanu exhibited a stunning display of power as she lifted 109kg in her first attempt. In her second attempt, she lifted 113kg.

In her final attempt at this category, she failed to lift 115kg but she did not fail to clinch the first gold medal for India in this multi-sports event in 2022. (ANI)

