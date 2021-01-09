Chris Hemsworth shares sweet snapshot of wife, Elsa Pataky

Washington [US], January 9 (ANI): An actor, a father and part-time Marvel superhero, Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth shared a sweet snapshot of his wife Elsa Pataky and proved that he is apparently a photographer as well.

According to E! News, the 'God of Thunder' took to his Instagram on Friday (local time) and shared a sweet monochromatic picture of his wife, clicked by him. In the caption, he wrote, "Nothing like getting an old roll of film developed and finding this little beauty hidden away. Shot on #contaxt2 @elsapatakyconfidential"



The black and white picture showed Elsa cheekily sticking her tongue out at her husband.



Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky tied the knot back in December 2010, in an intimate ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter India Rose, in 2012 and twin boys, Sasha and Tristan, in 2014. (ANI)

