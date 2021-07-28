Chris Hemsworth's family workout includes skating, horse-riding

Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, who are parents to daughter India Rose, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, are making sure to add elements of fun to their family workout.

On Wednesday, Chris took to his Instagram account and shared a glimpse of the workout plan that they have planned for themselves and their children. Interestingly, their workout routine includes skating and horseriding.

"My wife and I designed the ultimate family workout. All you need is a child, a skateboard, a horse and can Do attitude," he wrote.

Along with it, he posted a few videos, wherein we can see the 'Thor' actor teaching his little daughter India how to skate. In another clip, India is seen riding a horse.







Fans are quite impressed to see Chris' family workout.

"It seems you guys are training for olympics," a social media user commented.

"Ohh that looks like fun for everyone. Chris and Elsa for the parenting win," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Chris also owns the fitness training app 'Centr', which was launched in 2019. (ANI)

