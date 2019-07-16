Elsa Pataky's birthday celebration in Spain, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky shares pre-birthday celebration pictures from Spain

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:12 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Chris Hemsworth's wife and model Elsa Pataky who will turn a year older on Thursday, celebrated her birthday two days earlier on a vacation in Spain.
The pictures of the early birthday celebrations were shared by Pataky herself on Instagram. Actor Matt Damon and wife Luciana were also part of the celebrations.
"Early birthday celebrations with my favourite [sic] people Celebrando el cumple con mi gente favorita," Pataky captioned the post while sharing a slew of photos from the pre-birthday celebrations in Ibiza, Spain.



Hemsworth and Damon have been spotted a number of times together with their families. In March, the two hung out in Australia as they visited Rottnest Island.
Hemsworth has been recently touring for the promotions of his upcoming film 'Men in Black: International' and the film premiere in June was also attended by Damon thus bolstering the bromance!
Pataky while talking about her husband's friendship with Damon, told People, "Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife, I'm even more of a fan of his wife."
She added, "They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do with our kids, so it's easier to do things with people that understand you." (ANI)

