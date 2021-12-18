Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by another woman, actor denies allegation

Washington [US], December 18 (ANI): A third woman has come forward to accuse 'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth of sexual assault. However, the actor has denied the allegation calling it "bad fiction".

As per People magazine, a woman who wished to remain anonymous but used the pseudonym, Ava recently told Daily Beast that the 67-year-old actor had sexually assaulted her while working at a New York City restaurant in 2010.

According to the outlet, she was 18 years old at the time of the sexual assault. However, the veteran star has denied the woman's account.

"The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction," a rep for Noth told People magazine on Friday.

"As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line," the representative added.

Ava, who had recently graduated from an acting conservatory, told Daily Beast that she was hired at Da Marino as a hostess who also sang on nights the restaurant had a pianist.

Ava alleged that Noth was often at the restaurant, saying that he "was always intoxicated" whenever he came into the restaurant.

"I cannot remember in detail how many times we spoke, but with great familiarity, one night he told my boss I would sing with him even though I hadn't filled the restaurant yet," she said.



After their performance, Ava stated that she and Noth "talked about her career and hometown of Toronto" at a table while he repeatedly pulled her onto his lap while groping her and "pressing me onto his erection." According to Ava, Noth kept repeating, "I love Canadian women," while doing so.

At the end of her shift, Ava alleged that she went to her manager's office to get paid for the night, and Noth followed her. "He acted as if we had intentionally snuck off together clandestinely," she told the outlet, adding that she found him, "sloppy," "heavy," and "strong".

"At first, it felt as though I was the only person in the universe who could hear me saying 'no,' " she told the outlet, adding that Noth pressed her body against a desk, kissed her, and digitally penetrated her.

"I was so hopeful that would be the end of it," she continued, adding she tried to push him with her arms and body, "My limbs hurt in the morning."

"He wasn't hearing 'no,' but he heard me when I said 'not here' and convinced him that I would meet him somewhere else," Ava explained.

She also said that Noth had texted her from his home and asked for her address to send a car, but she never replied.

This news comes after two women came forward with sexual assault allegations against the 'And Just Like That' actor. One incident allegedly occurred in Los Angeles in 2004, and the other in New York in 2015, detailed in a report published by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

'Law and Order' actor Zoe Lister-Jones also posted a statement on her Instagram handle on Friday where she alleged that Noth "is a sexual predator."

Noth has denied all the allegations levelled against him, calling the encounters "consensual". (ANI)

