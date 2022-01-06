Chris Noth's 'And Just Like That' season finale cameo scrapped amid sexual assault allegations

Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): Actor Chris Noth will no longer appear on the season finale of HBO Max's 'Sex and the City' sequel series 'And Just Like That'.

As per People magazine, the series will stream its final episode of the season on February 3 this year.

Noth's character, Mr Big, was killed off in the first episode of 'And Just Like That' after he suffered a heart attack while riding a Peloton.

Noth was reportedly set to appear in the finale during a fantasy sequence where actor Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie reunites with Big while visiting Paris' Pont des Arts bridge to scatter his ashes.

However, according to TV Line, the footage featuring the 67-year-old actor "will not make it to air."

In October, Parker and her former on-screen love interest Noth were photographed filming 'And Just Like That' in Paris. They were seen filming on the Passerelle des Arts, which is a bridge that crosses over the River Seine.

Shortly after Noth's character was killed off in 'And Just Like That', multiple women accused the actor of sexual assault.



The first two allegations appeared last month in a story published by The Hollywood Reporter. Both women shared similar accounts of how he allegedly raped them, but Noth, who has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012, refuted the claims. He said both interactions were "consensual."



"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said in a previous statement.

He added, "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago -- no always means no -- that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

A third woman later accused him of sexual assault in a Daily Beast report and Noth, again, denied the allegation.

"The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction," a rep for Noth told People magazine in December.

"As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line," the rep added.

Singer Lisa Gentile also came forward to accuse Noth of raping her at her apartment in 2002, claiming the actor said he'd "ruin my career" if she "ever told a soul about what happened."

In response to all the allegations, Parker as well as 'And Just Like That' costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis spoke out in a joint statement.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," the trio's statement read.

The statement continued, "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

Noth's Peloton commercial was pulled and a deal to purchase his tequila brand, Ambhar, was also scrapped.

Additionally, Universal Television and CBS confirmed in a joint statement that Noth "will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer," which he starred on alongside Queen Latifah. (ANI)

