Chris Noth's wife says she is 'very upset' by sexual assault allegations against husband

Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): Actor Chris Noth's wife- Tara Wilson is 'very upset' due to the recent string of sexual assault allegations against her husband.

Page Six quoted a source close to the 'Sex and the City' actor's family telling that Noth may spend Christmas apart from his wife who is "very upset" by the recent string of sexual assault allegations against him.

Noth, who shares two children with her wife, has denied the allegations by the three women who have recently come out with accusations against the actor who played 'Mr Big' in 'Sex and the City'.

One of the three women also quoted him as saying monogamy was a "sham" even when married.

"He may be non-monogamous, we have established that his wife didn't know. If anything, he is guilty of that. She is in LA and is very upset... she's not doing well. They planned to spend Christmas together but that is now unknown," an insider told the outlet.



Noth and Wilson met in 2001 and married in a small ceremony in Maui, Hawaii in 2012.

The source said there should not be a rush to judgment, even though Noth has already been dropped by his theatrical agency.

A3 Artists Agency dropped Noth on Friday night, Deadline reported. "Chris Noth is no longer a client," an A3 spokesperson told the outlet.

"There are two sides to every story and people need to know this before they judge. The Chris I've met is not the Chris that's being described by these women. All his friends are sticking by him. He is a flirt, but not a sleaze. He's no Weinstein. I believe him and I believe it didn't go down the way it's allegedly portrayed," Noth's friend the outlet.

The source also said that Noth was "completely baffled and blindsided" by the allegations and he "only knew the story was coming out a few days ago," the source said.

"He is completely baffled and blindsided. He's absolutely appalled by these allegations, and very confused as to why they are surfacing now, so close to the reboot," the insider told the outlet. (ANI)

