Chris Pine to play John Dean in Watergate biopic

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:07 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): Chris Pine is all set to make his next outing as John Dean, a prominent figure in the Watergate Scandal which rocked the US in the 1970s.
Amazon has landed a deal with the upcoming feature, reported Variety.
The upcoming Pine starrer will chronicle the political saga and life of Dean, who served as White House counsel for President Richard Nixon from July 1970 to April 1973.
The film will have Dean serving as the executive producer along with his manager Rick Berg. The project is being written by screenwriter Evan Parter.
Dean emerged as an eminent figure in the scandal as he turned out to be a whistle-blower by offering his testimony which implicated the President in the historic cover-up.
He then served four months of house arrest and pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. And since then, Dean has penned down a number of books and also served as a political commentator.
Meanwhile, Pine will next be seen in the Patty Jenkins-directed 'Wonder Woman: 1984' alongside Gal Gadot which is a sequel to the 2017 hit 'Wonder Woman'.
The sequel will hit big screens on June 5 next year. (ANI)

