Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoys time with family

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger seem to enjoy their married life. The pair was spotted in Hyannis Port, Mass on Sunday. The couple along with Schwarzenegger' family enjoyed a boat ride," reported E! Online.

Katherine's mother Maria Shriver, brother Patrick Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend Abby Champion all joined the couple and spent quality time with each other. After the boat ride, the family bid goodbyes and hugged each other.

The Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been vacationing in Massachusetts for a few days now.

The couple celebrated Fourth of July with Schwarzenegger's family at the famous Kennedy compound and took several family pictures which made Schwarzenegger joked on social media that she basically had an Instagram husband.

The couple recently got back from their honeymoon in Hawaii.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt got hitched in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family in June. The duo was first seen together over a year ago during Arnold Schwarzenegger's day picnic last summer.

The wedding comes nearly two years after Chris announced his separation with Anna Faris in August 2017. Chris shares a six-year-old son Jack with Anna. (ANI)

