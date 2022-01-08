Chris Pratt 'cannot wait to share screen' with DeWanda Wise in 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): Makers of the much-anticipated sci-fi-action film 'Jurassic World: Dominion' have released new footage from the movie giving fans a first look at a brand new character played by DeWanda Wise alongside fan favourite Owen Grady played by Chris Pratt.

The new footage from the third instalment of the 'Jurassic World' franchise is set to set to unleash beasts of the past from outside of the park and onto modern civilization.

The preview features Chris Pratt as Owen Grady alongside 'The Harder They Fall' actor DeWanda Wise, whose role has not been disclosed yet.

The image sees both the actors in a snowy landscape facing an obstacle.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Chris wrote, "Cannot wait to share the silver screen with the great and powerful @dewandawise as she makes an entrance you will never forget. Blessed. Humbled. Grateful."





Seems like Chris and Wise will form a partnership as they attempt to rescue and fight the dinosaurs unleashed on earth, in the movie.

As per USA Today, while Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing is not present, Wise will continue to have a significant role in the film series and can be seen in a pretty dire situation in a previously-released image.

Set four years after the last film, the upcoming sequel will see the return of Daniella Pineda and Justice Smith, while re-introducing iconic characters from the original Jurassic Park trilogy, including Sam Neill as Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm, who also played a small role in the 'Fallen Kingdom'.

As per USA Today, the upcoming film might bring the 'Jurassic World' saga to a close, although it is unclear if it stands as the definitive end for the entire franchise.

Colin Trevorrow returns to the director's chair after handling the first Jurassic World and serves as a co-writer for the film with Emily Carmichael.

'Jurassic World: Dominion' will release in theatres on June 10, 2022. (ANI)

