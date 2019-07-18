Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt faces backlash for wearing Gadsden flag T-shirt

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 08:16 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): American actor Chris Pratt is under fire after he stepped out in a controversial T-shirt.
The 'Avengers: Endgame' star was photographed on Sunday wearing a Gadsden T-shirt flag, featuring the American flag with a coiled rattlesnake in front of it with the text, "Don't tread on me," reported Page Six.
The Gadsden flag was created by American general Christopher Gadsden during the 1775 Revolutionary War. It was meant to symbolise liberty and freedom. In the last few years, the flag has been revived by the Tea Party.
The Gadsden flag depicts a coiled rattlesnake over a message that reads, "Don't Tread on Me."
Although the symbol is used by the US Men's Soccer Team and American heavy metal band Metallica, it also has been adopted by far-right political groups and Second Amendment supporters.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says it is "sometimes interpreted to convey racially-tinged messages in some contexts," Yahoo News reported, as cited Page Six.
So when Pratt went for a stroll in Pacific Palisades, California, with his wife and author Katherine Schwarzenegger, his choice of outfit spread like wildfire on social media and the actor received flak for his T-shirt.
"Nice shirt... Only people I see with that flag are alt-right racists," tweeted one user.
Another Twitter user wrote: "Unfollowed already. Haven't liked him since Parks & Rec anyhow, and I can easily cancel him in that too. @prattprattpratt hope those bigots pay you a good paycheck."
However, a few others defended the actor, with one user writing, "How the hell is the 'don't tread on me' flag, which is fully authorized by the @USNavy racist? Stay strong @prattprattpratt."
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3', 'Jurassic World 3' and 'Cowboy Ninja Viking'. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 08:43 IST

Hrithik Roshan thanks VP Naidu for his 'encouraging words'

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): After receiving words of encouragement for his latest release 'Super 30' from the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to express his gratitude.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 04:13 IST

Prosecutors drop sexual assault charges against Kevin Spacey

Massachusetts [USA], July 18 (ANI): Prosecutors here on Wednesday dropped charges against Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey, who was accused of groping an 18-year-old boy in 2016.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:57 IST

Sylvester Stallone praises video of specially abled fan painting...

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): After Salman Khan posted a video of a specially-abed fan painting his portrait, Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone took notice of the video and was all praises for it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:52 IST

Woman in infamous R. Kelly tape cooperating with prosecutors

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): The woman who appeared with singer R. Kelly in the video at the centre of his previous child pornography charges is cooperating with federal investigators on new charges, her lawyer Christopher L. Brown told the New York Times.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:38 IST

VP Naidu praises Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super30'

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): "I was deeply moved by the inspirational story of Anand," the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu said while praising Hrithik Roshan's latest release 'Super30'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:36 IST

'Parasite' actor Song Kang-Ho to be honoured with Locarno...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): South Korean actor Song Kang-Ho will be honored at the 2019 Locarno International Film Festival with the excellence award for lifetime achievement.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 21:05 IST

'Jhootha Kahin Ka' song 'Munde Da Character' features Rishi...

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming film 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' released a new song from the film on Wednesday. Titled 'Munde Da Character', the track features Rishi Kapoor and Sunny Nijar breaking into some killer dance moves.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:07 IST

Aditya Roy Kapur posts adorable picture with 'ringmaster' Mahesh Bhatt

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Actor Aditya Roy Kapur who is shooting for the second schedule of his upcoming film 'Sadak 2' in Ooty shared an adorable picture of himself with 'ringmaster' Mahesh Bhatt.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:22 IST

Stars grace Jennifer Lopez's rescheduled MSG concert

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Stars came out for singer Jennifer Lopez's rescheduled Madison Square Garden (MSG) gig on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:11 IST

Has Taylor Swift drama taken a 'toll' on Scooter Braun?

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Without a direct mention, music manager Scooter Braun has hinted at how the brawl with singer Taylor Swift has affected him lately.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:10 IST

Wendy Williams shares picture of Lymphedema treatment

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): American television host Wendy Williams shared a picture of herself receiving treatment for Lymphedema at a city clinic.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:07 IST

'The War' is the first film to be shot in the Arctic circle!

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): 'The War', starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, has become the first film ever to be shot in the Arctic Circle.

Read More
iocl