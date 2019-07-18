Chris Pratt faces backlash for wearing Gadsden flag T-shirt

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): American actor Chris Pratt is under fire after he stepped out in a controversial T-shirt.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star was photographed on Sunday wearing a Gadsden T-shirt flag, featuring the American flag with a coiled rattlesnake in front of it with the text, "Don't tread on me," reported Page Six.

The Gadsden flag was created by American general Christopher Gadsden during the 1775 Revolutionary War. It was meant to symbolise liberty and freedom. In the last few years, the flag has been revived by the Tea Party.

The Gadsden flag depicts a coiled rattlesnake over a message that reads, "Don't Tread on Me."

Although the symbol is used by the US Men's Soccer Team and American heavy metal band Metallica, it also has been adopted by far-right political groups and Second Amendment supporters.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says it is "sometimes interpreted to convey racially-tinged messages in some contexts," Yahoo News reported, as cited Page Six.

So when Pratt went for a stroll in Pacific Palisades, California, with his wife and author Katherine Schwarzenegger, his choice of outfit spread like wildfire on social media and the actor received flak for his T-shirt.

"Nice shirt... Only people I see with that flag are alt-right racists," tweeted one user.

Another Twitter user wrote: "Unfollowed already. Haven't liked him since Parks & Rec anyhow, and I can easily cancel him in that too. @prattprattpratt hope those bigots pay you a good paycheck."

However, a few others defended the actor, with one user writing, "How the hell is the 'don't tread on me' flag, which is fully authorized by the @USNavy racist? Stay strong @prattprattpratt."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3', 'Jurassic World 3' and 'Cowboy Ninja Viking'. (ANI)

