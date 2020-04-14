Chris Pratt hilariously trolls brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger over Instagram photo credit

Washington D.C. [USA], April 14 (ANI): American actor Chris Pratt poked fun at his brother-in-law, Patrick Schwarzenegger over the latter's Instagram post caption.

Schwarzenegger, brother of Pratt's wife Katherine, shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his girlfriend, Abby Champion, to celebrate Easter on Sunday (local time), showing the two cuddled up to each other, smiling and holding up a bunny-shaped cake.

Schwarzenegger's caption read, "HAPPY EASTER!! THIS CAKE TOOK US 6 HOURS. We burnt 1 cake, 1 was filled too high & dripped everywhere & destroyed the oven... We also got in 2 arguments during It!! And yeah... Was SO FUN!"



Pratt chimed in with a silly comment indicating that he took the photo, and furthermore, wanted credit for doing so.

He wrote, "That is an extraordinary picture. Who was your photographer? Clearly somebody with an amazing eye. Remarkable composition."

The 26-year-old star responded, writing, "u did well sir," adding a camera emoji.

Chris and Katherine got married in the summer of 2019 after the actor split from ex-wife and actor Anna Faris.

A source told Us Weekly last month that Pratt is feeling very confident in his relationship these days.

The source said that Chris was very insecure about himself before he started dating Katherine. He never felt 'good enough' for Anna Faris, and then when their relationship started to go downward, "he was angry and not liking who he was." (ANI)

