Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are 'totally in love' on honeymoon

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Actor Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger, who tied the knot about two weeks back, are enjoying some quality time on their honeymoon.

The newlyweds are in Lanai, Hawaii celebrating their recent nuptials. The much-in-love couple was spotted at a luxury resort enjoying each other's company on Wednesday, reported People.

"They looked totally in love," an onlooker told the outlet.

Their romantic vacation comes two weeks after the duo married in an intimate ceremony earlier this month. Before leaving for their trip, the couple spent time with their family, including Pratt's 6-year-old son Jack, on the occasion of Father's Day.

Hawaii isn't new to Pratt, who worked at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company there after graduating from high school. The 40-year-old actor told Entertainment Weekly in 2014 that he used to sleep in his van while living in Hawaii.

"I had a friend who was like, 'Dude, you've got to come out here.' We set up camp on the beach and lived the dream," he recalled.

Their vacation comes after Schwarzenegger shared back-to-back posts on Instagram celebrating her wedding. The first came on Father's Day, which also happened to be the one-year anniversary of the first time they went out for a date.

As Pratt turned 40 on Saturday, his wife wished him with an adorable social media post.

Schwarzenegger's post included beaming shots of the couple doing all sorts of different activities. From biking, golfing and sitting in a hot tub to a silly selfie of the two doing face masks, the collage showed off the newlywed couple's moments of love from the past when the duo was dating.

"Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy-filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!" the 29-year-old author captioned the post.

The newlyweds are already looking forward to take the next step in their relationship. A source told People in this week's issue that the couple can't wait to become parents.

"She can't believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris," the source said of Schwarzenegger.

"He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can't wait to expand their family as soon as possible," the source added.

The wedding comes nearly two years after Chris announced his separation with Anna Faris in August 2017. Chris shares a six-year-old son Jack with Anna. (ANI)

