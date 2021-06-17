Chris Pratt reveals best gift wife Katherine gifted him for Father's Day

Washington [US], June 16 (ANI): Hollywood star Chris Pratt has already received the best Father's Day gift from his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and that is his life as a dad of two!

Chris appeared on the June 15 episode of E! News Daily Pop and there he revealed that wife Katherine Schwarzenegger has already given him the best Father's Day present: life as a dad of two.

"The greatest gift that I've seen so far, the second child really shows you the uniqueness of the first child. When you have one child, you just think, 'Oh that's what babies are like.' And then a second child comes along, and they might do things differently from the get-go, and you say, 'Oh wow, OK so that was actually unique what my first child had done.' Each child is unique and special and they're not just punched out of a mould," Chris told Daily Pop co-host, Lilliana Vazquez.

He further went on to reveal that he not only counts his wife as a super mom but as the most friendly opponent. The actor joked that if he had to choose between battling aliens, dinosaurs or his wife he would "say aliens just because there are so many of them."

The 'Jurassic World' actor added, "If there were several million dinosaurs or Katherine attacking the world, that would be more daunting. Katherine, I can take one on one because I know her weak spots because I'm married to her."



The couple tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed daughter Lyla in August 2020. Chris also is a parent to eight-year-old son Jack from his previous marriage to Anna Faris. The duo split in 2018 after nine years of marriage.

Talking about his upcoming film 'The Tomorrow War', Chris said, "This film is bigger than an elephant, this film has got more weight, it's got huge set pieces. It is not cheap! It came out of the brain of some amazing screenwriter's [Zach Dean] imagination. It's a really expensive story to make and you can watch it in your PJs at home."

The makers of the film dropped the final exhilarating trailer on Tuesday. The edge of the seat trailer features Chris as Dan Forester, a high school teacher and military veterinarian. He is recruited by a group of time travellers to fight a war 30 years in the future.

As reported by Variety, Amazon reportedly spent USD 200 million for distribution rights for the movie, developed and produced by Skydance Media.

Written by Zach Dean and directed by Chris McKay, the film also features Edwin Hodge, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

Chris, Rob Cowan, Bradley J. Fischer and Brian Oliver executive produce, with Jules Daly, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, David S. Goyer, Don Granger and Adam Kolbrenner producing alongside co-producer Samantha Nisenboim. Amazon Prime Video will exclusively release The Tomorrow War globally on July 2, 2021. (ANI)

