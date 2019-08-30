Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt reveals diet secrets for getting back into shape

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:39 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Every new film comes with various experiences and opportunities of trying out new things. The actors always put their best foot forward to get into the skin of their characters. Some work on their physiques for a specific role, while others master a new skill or a new look.
And seems like American actor Chris Pratt is also charged up for his new movie.
Pratt recently revealed his diet secrets to get back into shape for his new movie. The 40-year-old actor revealed that he has lost almost 14 lbs. by "drinking water and weeing three times before 10 am" as he vowed to document his weight loss journey and the struggles surrounding it.
The star has undergone a total body transformation over the years, weighing almost 300 lbs. at his highest. He lost over 70 lbs. for the role of hunky Peter Quill in 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' back in 2014, and has been vocal about the pressure he goes through in order to stay in shape in the industry.
The actor recently took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he needed to lose weight for a new film role, giving fans an insight into how he keeps the pounds at bay - and it is all about the fluid intake.
Filming himself as he was working hard on a treadmill, Chris started off the clip by singing along to his workout song, Alicia Keys' 'Girl On Fire'.
"I am sweating, as you can see this girl is on fire. I am about to start filming a new film, 'Ghost Draft,' I have some weight to trim off. I am already down 12 pounds, which is pretty good and it happened pretty quickly," he told his followers.
"Here's what I did: Water. If you're like me and wondering how you can shed some weight, water. Start there. You don't have to work out super hard: water, water, water. Pee three times before 10am, for real, try it," he said.
The actor went on to reveal that it was his brother who inspired him to get in shape, adding, "I am going to be documenting my weight loss. I was inspired by my brother, who has shed a ton of weight and is looking real good right now, he has motivated me."
"I am going to motivate you and we are going to get through this together," he said.
The actor has been vocal about his weight loss journey in the past too.
Opening up about his weight loss journey in the past, the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor had shared, "You can't have beer, hash browns, burgers, or anything fried. No carbs. And you have to work out five times a week," reported Fox News.
"If you cut the crap out of your diet and spend an hour a day doing something physical, you'll feel better mentally, physically and spiritually, because it's all tied together," he added.
The actor also noted how important it is to remain "patient and consistent."
"Honestly, there's no trick or secret to it. It's about getting after it and being patient and consistent And it's not about starving yourself, because you want to give your body proper nutrition. And think about who you want to be in six months or eight months or two years' time, whatever it is," he added.
The actor further opened up to Men's Health, revealing that he lost 35lb in six weeks by running "five or six miles a day, eating leafy green salads and protein shakes and cutting out all alcohol".
On the personal front, the actor married author Katherine Schwarzenegger in June. He was earlier married to actor Anna Faris. The former couple share a six-year-old son Jack. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:49 IST

