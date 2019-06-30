Actor Chris Pratt
Actor Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt shows off post-honeymoon sunburns

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 15:14 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger who jetted off to Hawaii for their honeymoon seem to enjoy it to the fullest and Pratt's Instagram post is proof!
The actor shared a picture of himself showing off severe sunburn on his back.
"Suns out guns out. I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon," he captioned the picture.

Not able to resist, even Schwarzenegger posted three fire emoji for the bit revealing picture.
Offering help to Pratt, the 'Avengers: Endgame' star Gwyneth Paltrow commented "I've got some goop for that," she wrote.
Schwarzenegger and Pratt got hitched in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family earlier this month. The duo was first seen together over a year ago during Arnold Schwarzenegger's day picnic last summer.
The wedding comes nearly two years after Chris announced his separation with Anna Faris in August 2017. Chris shares a six-year-old son Jack with Anna.
Before leaving for Hawaii on their honeymoon, the couple spent time with their family, including Jack, on the occasion of Father's Day. (ANI)

