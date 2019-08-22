Chris Pratt starrer 'Ghost Draft' adds Theo Von to cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Chris Pratt-starrer sci-fi thriller 'Ghost Draft' has boarded comedian Theo Von to its cast.

This comes a day after the news of Betty Gilpin and J.K. Simmons being eyed for the film was reported.

The upcoming feature is being helmed by Chris McKay with the script penned by Zach Dean, reported Variety.

It follows the story of a man who is to fight a war in the future where the fate of humanity depends on his ability to confront his past. The production is expected to begin at the end of this summer.

With David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David Goyer, Jules Daly, and Adam Kolbrenner as producers, Skydance is bankrolling the film with Paramount on board for distribution.

On the work front, Von has taken off time from his Dark Arts tour for which the tickets have been sold out around the world. He also hosts a weekly podcast by the name 'This Past Weekend'. (ANI)

