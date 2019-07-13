Chris Pratt surprise fans as he sings live in Nashville's club

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): Chris Pratt recently proved that he is not only a brilliant actor but a good singer as well. The actor impressed people with his singing ability in Nashville at Robert's Western World club.

According to Fox News, the 40-year-old actor who performed at the Robert's Western World sang Johnny Cash's classic song 'Folsom Prison Blues' while sharing the stage with performer Sarah Gayle Meech.

Uploading a video on her Instagram, Sarah gave a glimpse of the singing talent and wrote, "Last night Robert's Western World, Chris Pratt stopped by to sing some Johnny Cash! Thank you, Chris Pratt."

Sarah even shared a selfie with the actor on the picture sharing app and wrote, "When Chris Pratt shows up at your Robert's Western World show to sing Johnny Cash. You never know who will show up at Robert's Western World... Thank you, Chris Pratt, you made our night!."

And the 'Avengers' star didn't hold back his talents. He was also seen at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, where he sang Garth Brooks' 'Papa Loved Mom' to a crowded room.

"Yall my mom is in Nashville rn and she's at a bar and CHRIS PRATT just got on stage and started singing," a user wrote on Sarah's post.

There is no surprise behind the fact that Pratt has a voice. He was the lead singer in the band Mouse Rat on the hit comedy series 'Parks and Recreation' and also sang with Garth Brooks 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.

In December 2017, he also sang a duet with Chris Stapleton while guest-hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.' (ANI)