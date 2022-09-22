Chris Pratt teases season 2 of 'The Terminal List'

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI): Hollywood star Chris Pratt has firmly hinted at Season 2 of his latest action thriller 'The Terminal List'.

According to Deadline, Chris Pratt has hinted that the action-thriller Amazon Prime will continue past its initial eight episodes, which debuted on the streaming platform on July 1. On an episode of 'Danger Close', the Ironclad podcast hosted by 'The Terminal List' author Jack Carr, Pratt was asked about the potential of another season. Pratt plays Lieutenant Commander James Reece in the Amazon Prime drama about an entire platoon of Navy SEALs who are ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

The Terminal List had eight episodes in its debut, which premiered on July 1. Pratt and Carr strongly indicate that more is on the way, even though Amazon Prime hasn't officially announced a renewal.



"To the rabid fans of The Terminal List out there, you have nothing to worry about," he says. "We love you and appreciate your support. It's our life's mission to make sure you can come back to the well. We are working away."

"There may be some cool stuff on the horizon being discussed," added Carr during their podcast session.

The ensemble cast for the conspiracy thriller also features Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder in addition to Pratt.

'The Terminal List' received mixed reviews but was watched for an average of 1.6 billion minutes over the course of its eight episodes. (ANI)

