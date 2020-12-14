Chris Pratt's sweet tribute on wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's 31st birthday

Washington [US], December 14 (ANI): Hollywood actor Chris Pratt shared the sweetest tribute on the occasion of wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's 31st birthday as a new mom and shared another rare look of their baby girl with fans on Sunday (local time).

According to E! News, as a birthday tribute, Chris posted a collage of Katherine's photos on his Instagram and wrote, "You have brought so much light into my life. I'm so glad to be home with you and Lyla."

The eldest daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and the 'Jurassic World' star had welcomed their daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in August.





"You're a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend. The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership. I love you," continued Chris, who also has an eight-year-old son from his previous marriage with actor Anna Faris. In response to the post, Katherine commented "Awww I love you."

"Your baby looks a lot like Santa Claus," wrote a fan on one of the pictures showing Katherine holding a four-month-old Lyla, whose face was covered by a Santa Claus graphic while wearing a pink outfit.

Katherine and Chris are yet to reveal the face of their daughter on social media. Until now the celebrity couple had only shared a close-up picture of the duo holding the baby's tiny hand, which had served as their birth announcement. (ANI)

