Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger addresses criticism of her husband, says "I see what people say..."

Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): Hollywood actor Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger shared her thoughts on how she handles criticism of her husband.

According to fox News, a USA-based news outlet, Katherine told The New York Times that she tries to refrain from responding to negative comments made by online critics of the 43-year-old actor. "I see what people say. But I just know that it's so far from the reality," Schwarzenegger said.

Katherine, who is the eldest child of former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, told the outlet being raised in a famous family prepared her to deal with public criticism of her loved ones.

However, she acknowledged that "growing up, hearing people say certain things about my parents, my siblings, my extended family" was hard. Schwarzenegger said her mother warned her against falling into the "never-ending trap" of responding to critics.



In June 2019, Pratt and Schwarzenegger got married after dating for approximately a year. The duo are parents to daughters Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina. The 'Avengers' actor and his ex-wife Anna Faris, 46, also have a son together, Jack.

Schwarzenegger told The New York Times that despite her family's fame, she was never asked about her personal life prior to dating Pratt. "I wasn't getting questions about my love life or who I was dating or anything like that," she said, reported Fox News.

Among several backlashes that Pratt has faced, the one that specially stood out was when in November 2021 he praised Schwarzenegger in an Instagram post that mentioned their "healthy daughter."

The actor was slammed by some fans who interpreted the message as "insulting" to Faris and Jack, who was born premature and has experienced some health issues over the years.

After the negative backlash, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star was worried about the lasting impact it would have on Jack. "That is f---ed up. My son's gonna read that one day. He's nine. And it's etched in digital stone. It really f---ing bothered me, dude. I cried about it," he told Men's Health magazine, as per Fox News. (ANI)

