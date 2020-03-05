Chrissy Teigen admits she got a boob job at 20

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 5 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen opened up for the first time about the plastic surgery she got during the early days of her modelling career.

According to Page Six, the 34-year admitted to Glamour magazine that she's eager to have her current implants removed and breasts lifted, 14 years after having an augmentation to aid her career.

She told the publication: "I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old. It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

Chrissy further mentioned that she didn't get it done to increase her cup size, but only to fill them out, "so they are rounder and firmer."

Teign is mom to daughter Luna Simone, 3, and son Miles Theodore, 1, whom she shares with husband John Legend.


