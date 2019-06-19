Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attends the 2018 pre-grammy gala and grammy salute to Industry Icons
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attends the 2018 pre-grammy gala and grammy salute to Industry Icons

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend share skincare products with each other

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:36 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend share skincare products with each other.
Teigen and Legend, who share 3-year-old daughter Luna, and 13-months-old son Miles, don't think twice before using each other's skin care products.
"We share pretty much everything. We keep everything in the shower together. I kind of just reach for the first thing that I see, and he does the same thing. We're not sticklers about the actual skincare products," Teigen told People.
The much-in-love couple met on the set of Legend's single Stereo in 2007, in which Teigen was cast as Legend's love interest and they tied the knot in Lake Como in 2013.
During the interaction, Teigen, who is followed by around 11.3 million followers on Instagram and if famous for her humorous and witty posts, also spoke about dealing with trolls.
Recently, one Instagram user criticized her daughter Luna's hair. She instantly clapped back and shut the person down.
"It's really hard to get to me. If I do speak out on somebody, it's maybe because that moment in time I'd just woken up, I'm a little cranky or having a bad day," she said.
"The thing about my social is there's not a lot of planning that goes into it. There's no staged like, 'We're going to post at this time,' or 'I'm going to post this photo.' I'm very heat-of-the-moment and when I say something it's because I really feel it and I really think it," she further added. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 09:08 IST

Farhan Akhtar shares sneak peek from workout session for 'Toofan'

New Delhi (India), June 19 (ANI): Seems like Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character in the upcoming film 'Toofan'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 04:40 IST

Royals usher in day 1 of the Ascot races in style

Ascot [UK], Jun 19 (ANI): Top hats, plumes of feathers and flowers were the order of the day as the British Royalty enjoyed day one of the Royal Ascot here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:47 IST

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike- Shashikant Pedwal

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): The uncanny similarities that Shashikant Pedwal shares with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will leave you awestruck. His mannerism, usage of words, dress sense, spectacles, and of course the looks will make you feel that he is none other than senior Bachchan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:36 IST

Another woman accuses Cuba Gooding Jr. of 'sexual assault'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of sexual assault by a blogger Claudia Oshry.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:27 IST

Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm roped in for Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm have joined Clint Eastwood's already star-studded upcoming film "Richard Jewell."

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 21:14 IST

'The Rock' shares pearl of wisdom at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson presented with the Generation Award at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday shared some valuable advice with his fans.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:26 IST

Britney Spears working hard to shed the pounds

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Revealing that she does not like cardio, pop star Britney Spears shared a video of her workout on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:16 IST

Leslie Mann joins Noel Coward's 'Blithe Spirit' adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Leslie Mann has been roped in to star in adaptation fantasy 'Blithe Spirit' based on the renowned play by Noel Coward.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:00 IST

Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for Farhan Akhtar as...

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note for friend Farhan Akhtar as 'Lakshya' clocks 15 years of its release today. The actor expressed his love for the film and how it tied them together in a strong bond of friendship.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 19:48 IST

Varun Dhawan setting temperature high with recent post

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): Bollywood's heartthrob Varun Dhawan is setting the temperature soaring and his recent post is a proof of it.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 19:39 IST

President Trump jokes about his wife Melania Trump, calls her 'It'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): American President Donald Trump leaves no stone unturned to praise his wife First Lady Melania Trump. Recently, he joked about his wife calling her 'It'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 19:00 IST

Arjun Kapoor reveals his story on battling from obesity in a post

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor who is busy preparing for his upcoming film 'Panipat', has recently shared a post revealing his story of battling with obesity and how he vowed never to give up.

Read More
iocl