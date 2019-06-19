Chrissy Teigen, John Legend share skincare products with each other

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend share skincare products with each other.

Teigen and Legend, who share 3-year-old daughter Luna, and 13-months-old son Miles, don't think twice before using each other's skin care products.

"We share pretty much everything. We keep everything in the shower together. I kind of just reach for the first thing that I see, and he does the same thing. We're not sticklers about the actual skincare products," Teigen told People.

The much-in-love couple met on the set of Legend's single Stereo in 2007, in which Teigen was cast as Legend's love interest and they tied the knot in Lake Como in 2013.

During the interaction, Teigen, who is followed by around 11.3 million followers on Instagram and if famous for her humorous and witty posts, also spoke about dealing with trolls.

Recently, one Instagram user criticized her daughter Luna's hair. She instantly clapped back and shut the person down.

"It's really hard to get to me. If I do speak out on somebody, it's maybe because that moment in time I'd just woken up, I'm a little cranky or having a bad day," she said.

"The thing about my social is there's not a lot of planning that goes into it. There's no staged like, 'We're going to post at this time,' or 'I'm going to post this photo.' I'm very heat-of-the-moment and when I say something it's because I really feel it and I really think it," she further added. (ANI)

