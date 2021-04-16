Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter, says it 'feels terrible to silence yourself'

Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has returned to Twitter after announcing nearly three weeks ago that she was done with the social media platform for good.

On Friday, Teigen returned to the microblogging site, and explained her newfound outlook towards it by tweeting, "turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol."

In a subsequent tweet, she added, "I choose to take the bad with the good!!"



Responding to a netizen, who asked her what she's been up to, Teigen drolly replied, "I've spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles."



Teigen, who currently has 1.5 million followers on Twitter, had more than 13.7 million when she disabled her account on March 24.

The 35-year-old star had surprised her fans last month when she announced her departure and said that she had grown weary of the relentless negativity on Twitter, after more than a decade on the platform.

Teigen had previously said her decision to leave Twitter wasn't the company's fault. In an Instagram post she wrote, "I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying [and] honestly, it's not the bullying!!"

Appreciating Twitter, she had added, "You guys have no idea how much they've reached out and worked with my team and me personally. It's not the platform. It's not the 'bullying'. And it's not the trolls. The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you. It's just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren't gonna like me."

On Twitter, Teigen had become quite popular for sharing her political opinions, and for her regular needling of former US President Trump, getting under his skin to the point at which he eventually blocked her. She also used to share recipes and photos with her husband, singer John Legend.

As per Variety, on the work front, Teigen recently looked into several restaurant venues in Beverly Hills, relaunched her Cravings website and released a home cleaning and self-care line with Kris Jenner. (ANI)

