Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen shares John Legend's drunken video singing 'All of Me'

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen has shared a video of husband John Legend singing 'All of Me' on her social media handle.
It seems like Legend had too much wine while having fun with wife Teigen at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Chrissy Teigen shared the video on Twitter and captioned the video: "John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night."


In another tweet shared by Teigen, she wrote: "The whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND."
The model and 'Lip Sync Battle' star Teigen posted on her Twitter page a video of her husband giving an improvised and drunken performance of "All of Me," his 2013 breakout ballad about her, on what appears to be the CityWalk stage, located in a busy section in the park's free shopping area.
Truly complementing the hilarious scene was the singer's choice of attire: A red onesie with a photo of his face.
Teigen herself appears in the video, laughing as she stands amid a large crowd to watch Legend perform. The two appeared to be on a date night, as their kids Luna, 1, and Miles, 1, were not spotted. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:49 IST

I've changed a lot, be easy on me: Demi Lovato on overcoming overdose

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): After remaining tight-lipped for over a year, Demi Lovato finally broke her silence about the drug overdose she suffered in July 2018.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:13 IST

Shabana Azmi remembers a compassionate human in late Prithviraj...

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): While it has been over half a century that the iconic film 'Mughal-e-Azam' hit Indian screens, it won't be wrong to say that memories of late actor Prithviraj Kapoor as Akbar are still fresh! Remembering the late star on his 113th birth anniversary, Shabana Azmi shar

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:04 IST

Emilia Clarke starrer 'Last Christmas' arriving a week early!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Watching the 'Mother of Dragons' Emilia Clarke in a romantic comedy would be nothing less than a visual treat and now fans can catch her upcoming outing 'Last Christmas' in less than a week as the film is arriving early on November 8.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:48 IST

Bhumi Pednekar gets vocal about climate change, starts 'Climate...

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who recently started her pan-India campaign 'Climate Warrior,' joined hands with thousands of Mumbaikars to raise her voice for climate conservation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:27 IST

Ariana Grande transformed her house into spooky hotel for Halloween party

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Keeping up with the Halloween spirit, singer Ariana Grande transformed her house into a haunted hotel for a spooky party.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:05 IST

Prince Harry flattered by sweet compliment from Japanese school kid

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Prince Harry who was on a solo visit to Japan, received a beautiful compliment from a school kid which is sure to make your day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 11:25 IST

This 1989 character holds 'special place' in Madhuri's heart

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene on Sunday expressed excitement as her film 'Parinda', in which she played a 'strong female lead', clocked 30 years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:56 IST

Cody Simpson spends quality time with Miley Cyrus and her family

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Singer Cody Simpson is trying to blend well with the family members of pop-icon Miley Cyrus after he was spotted spending time with her mother Tish and younger sister Noah.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:22 IST

Leonardo DiCaprio hails Greta Thunberg, calls her 'leader of our time'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Actor Leonardo Di Caprio praised teen climate activist Greta Thunberg after the two met in California this week.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:19 IST

Salman Khan's birthday wishes for "industry's King Khan" is just...

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): While the entire country was busy wishing their favourite superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday on Saturday, Bollywood's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Salman Khan picked up a unique way to wish his dear friend.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:28 IST

As a gesture of respect, Burj Khalifa lit up with SRK's name on...

Dubai [UAE], Nov 3 (ANI): We must say, it was a celebration fit for a King! World's tallest and famous building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai was on Saturday lit up with the name of actor Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:57 IST

SRK celebrates 54th birthday with fans at St. Andrew's College

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 54 on Saturday, celebrated his birthday with scores of fans at St. Andrew's College in Mumbai.

Read More
iocl