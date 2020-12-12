Christian Bale joins 'Thor: Love and Thunder' as villain

Washington [US], December 12 (ANI): English actor Christian Bale, former star of Christopher Nolan's 'Batman' trilogy has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) upcoming film, 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

According to Fox News, the news was one of the dozens of announcements regarding new Marvel projects made at Disney's investor presentation on late Thursday (local time).

But don't expect Bale to play one of MCU's legendary good guys. He will be playing the flick's villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

As per Collider, Gorr had a tough life and lost his pregnant wife to an earthquake and the rest of his children to the difficult conditions of his nameless home-world.

After the tragedies, Gorr sets out to kill gods of all sorts, such as the titular Thor.



As reported by Fox News, while well known for his dual roles of Batman and Bruce Wayne, Bale has been nominated for four Academy Awards and won an Oscar in 2011 for his work in 'The Fighter.'

Bale will join franchise star Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman in the film.

Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster, but will also take up the mantle of Thor at some point in the film, per Variety.

It was also announced that Chris Pratt will reprise his role as Peter Quill from the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise for the film -- seemingly fitting as Quill jetted off with Thor in tow at the conclusion of "Avengers: Endgame."

The big-budget film will be directed and co-written by Taika Waititi, who will also have a role in the movie. Jennifer Kaitlyn Robinson will assist with writing.

Fox News reported, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will hit theatres on May 6, 2022. (ANI)

