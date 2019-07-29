Christina Milian and Matt Pokora, Image courtesy: Instagram
Christina Milian and Matt Pokora, Image courtesy: Instagram

Christina Milian reveals she's pregnant!

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): Congratulations are in order for American actor-singer Christina Milian and her boyfriend Matt Pokora!
The 37-year-old star made the happy announcement that she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend by sharing a photo on Instagram featuring herself holding a sonogram over her bump while standing beside her beau.
"New release 2020! What a blessing. Let's do this babe @mattpokora," she captioned the image.

Stars flooded Milian's comment section with their wishes.
"Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaattttttttttt?!?!!! Ahhhhhhhh congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!" Jenna Dewan gushed.
Gabrielle Union commented by adding a series of heart emojis. "Omg congratulations babe," wrote Vanessa Hudgens.
"WOW. CONGRATS!! Xo ox," John Stamos added. "That's gonna be one pretty baby," Victoria Justice said.
Pokora, a French singer, went on to share a black-and-white version of the same image on the photo-sharing application.
"Legacy on the way," he wrote, adding the hashtag "Happy man."
Milian and Pokora have been together for two years now. This will be Pokora's first child.
Milian is also a proud mother to daughter Violet Madison (9), whom she shares with her ex-husband, producer-rapper The Dream. The former couple announced their split in 2010, four months after Violet was born, reported Us Weekly.
Opening up about Pokora, whom she has been dating since 2017, in a recent interview with Hollywood Life, as cited by People, the actor shared that she's "really happy."
"He's honest and we have a really great relationship. This is different than anything I've ever experienced and I'm really happy the universe brought us together," she continued.
Dropping a hint of having a family of their own, she revealed she wanted to have "just one more" child.
"I definitely want to have another child in the future. I don't know when it would be, but I kind of feel like because I know I want two, I know that whenever it happens, I'll be ready! I'll let God handle that!" she added.
Days before announcing her pregnancy news, Milian was photographed walking and laughing in Los Angeles. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:37 IST

Historical monuments bowl over Evangeline Lilly during her India visit

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): A Marvel superhero is currently in India! Well, not the character but an actor who plays the part. American actor Evangeline Lilly, who is popular for playing the role of Wasp in the 'Avengers' movie series, is currently in India and is enjoying her stay in the nation

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:15 IST

Cardi B calls out Donald Trump over police brutality

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): American rapper Cardi B, who never shies away from speaking her mind, slammed US President Donald Trump, accusing him of ignoring police brutality against people of colour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:35 IST

Kelly McGillis reveals she wasn't asked to star in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Kelly McGillis, who played Tom Cruise's love interest in the 1986 hit movie 'Top Gun', claimed that she wasn't asked to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:30 IST

Nick Cannon won't give pal Pete Davidson anymore dating advice

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Nick Cannon admitted that he will no longer offer his friend Pete Davidson dating advice.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:24 IST

Buckingham Palace: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry didn't issue...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): Buckingham Palace has the down the rumours of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry personally issuing a list of rules to their neighbours requesting that no contact be made with them and their son Archie.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:03 IST

'Jabariya Jodi' gets new release date once again!

New Delhi (India) July 29 (ANI): The Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Jabariya Jodi,' which already faced multiple shifts in its release date has once again been pushed ahead by a week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:51 IST

First look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera from 'KGF: Chapter 2' out!

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday, the actor's fans were treated with his first look from the upcoming film 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:40 IST

Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite after 25 years

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger will join hands almost 25 years after their action-comedy classic 'True Lies' released.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:51 IST

Meghan Markle turns guest editor of British Vogue!

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Meghan Markle, who is a humanitarian and a former actor, added a new achievement to her resume - editor!

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:15 IST

Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa reunite as she wishes him an early...

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Television hit series 'Game of Thrones' co-star, Emilia Clarke reunited with Jason Momoa ahead of his 40th birthday, on August 1.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:08 IST

It's a wrap for Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo'

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' is one of the most awaited films of this year. And you will soon be able to witness the dynamic duo in theatres as the team has wrapped up the shoot of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 09:20 IST

Cameron Boyce's mother calls him 'My Sunshine' in heartfelt tribute

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Days after the demise of popular Disney star Cameron Boyce, his mother, Libby Boyce, shared an adorable snapshot in his memory.

Read More
iocl